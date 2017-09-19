class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260397 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska program advances county bridge maintenance projects | KRVN Radio

Nebraska program advances county bridge maintenance projects

BY Associated Press | September 19, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska program advances county bridge maintenance projects
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A state program created to address a backlog of bridge maintenance projects is beginning to make a difference in some Nebraska counties.

The Columbus Telegram reports that the Nebraska Department of Transportation awarded a total of $4 million to nearly 70 county bridge projects in January. Counties across the state have applied to the program since last year in hopes of receiving money for failing bridges.

Colfax County Highway Superintendent Marks Arps has received money for two of the five bridge projects he applied for. Arps says the two bridges were “some of the worst ones.”

The amount of grant funding allotted for both projects is $107,000, which Arps says will cover some of the materials.

The program is scheduled to end in 2023.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments