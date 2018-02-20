Nebraska property tax bill likely stuck in committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A measure designed to reduce Nebraska property tax bills appears to be stuck in a legislative committee as its supporters focus on a ballot petition drive.

The Revenue Committee considered the proposal during an executive session Tuesday but did not bring it up for a vote.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, the committee chairman, says he doesn’t think it has enough support to advance for debate in the full Legislature.

The measure by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard would have provided a refundable income tax credit to offset what property pay on their school district property taxes.

Erdman says he didn’t expect the bill to pass when he introduced it, but he wanted to try. He’s also part of a petition drive to place the issue on the November ballot.