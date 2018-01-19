class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284953 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska proposal would put medical marijuana on 2018 ballot | KRVN Radio

Nebraska proposal would put medical marijuana on 2018 ballot

BY Associated Press | January 19, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska proposal would put medical marijuana on 2018 ballot
(MGN Online Graphic)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator is proposing a ballot measure that would give Nebraska voters the chance to legalize medical marijuana in November.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln introduced a proposed constitutional amendment Thursday after several previous legalization bills stalled in the Legislature.

Wishart says she believes voters should get the opportunity to establish protections for people with chronic conditions who use marijuana to ease pain. She says Nebraska state officials have failed to act.

The proposal would refer the issue to voters in the November general election. Advocates for medical marijuana have tried to get the issue on the ballot before, but so far have not succeeded.
Opponents of medical marijuana have cast it as a slippery slope to recreational use.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments