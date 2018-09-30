class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338130 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Nebraska public health college touts farm safety website | KRVN Radio

Nebraska public health college touts farm safety website

BY Associated Press | September 30, 2018
Home News Regional News
Nebraska public health college touts farm safety website
Courtesy/One of the stories in the Telling the Story Project includes a farm fatality caused by hydrogen sulfide gas at an open lagoon. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Leonard, Telling the Story Project)

Omaha, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health is promoting a new farm safety website.

The “Telling the Story” site, at www.tellingthestoryproject.org , features firsthand accounts by farmers who have been injured or lost family members to agriculture-related incidents. The site’s debut coincided with National Farm Safety Week, held Sept. 16-22.

Ellen Duysen is coordinator and outreach specialist for the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the college and is also one of five team members involved with the new site. She says research indicates farmers are more open to safety messages after reading about a traumatic farm incident.

One of the stories told is that of Leon Sheets, of Ionia, Iowa, who was engulfed in a flash fire at his swine finishing building in 2014, burning 20 percent of his body. He now promotes farm safety.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments