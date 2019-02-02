class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363172 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Public Service Commission launches new website | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Public Service Commission launches new website

BY Deb Collins- Media & Communications Mgr., Nebraska Public Service Commission | February 2, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the launch of its new, mobile –responsive website.

“Working together with Nebraska Interactive, we’ve created a website that not only serves the consumer, but our public and private partners in way that is visually appealing, and easy to
navigate,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.

Visitors to the PSC website will find a streamlined user experience. Featuring drop-down menus for each department, the new PSC website has a vast array of information from forms, data, and
online payments to easily operated search engines.

Ridder said, “Our new look and added features were designed to engage users and we’re excited to begin sharing our information in a way that is easy and accessible.”

The PSC regulates telecommunications carriers, natural gas jurisdictional utilities, major oil pipelines, railroad safety, household goods movers and passenger carriers, grain warehouses and
dealers, construction of manufactured and modular homes and recreational vehicles, high voltage electric transmission lines, and private water company rates.

 

