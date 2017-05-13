Nebraska ranked 18th for nurses

National Nurses Week just wrapped up (May 6-12).

A recent survey by finance website WalletHub ranked Nebraska 18th nationally for nurses. Among the findings, the Cornhusker State came in 12th for its work environment for nurses. WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez says that’s because the state has a high-quality public hospital system….

“About 77% of patients would give their hospital a “9” or “10” on a scale of “0” through “10” and not many states can say that so obviously the patients are happy…that makes for a good work environment for nurses.”

Nebraska received poor marks in the survey for “opportunity and competition,” ranking 33rd overall. Nebraska recently joined several other states in passing a law to allow nurses to have mobility across state borders, which can improve access to care for patients and provide more job opportunities for nurses.

There are more than 30-thousand professional active nurses in the state.