Nebraska regents OK policy bolstering on-campus free speech

BY Associated Press | January 26, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ University of Nebraska regents have approved a policy designed to make system campuses more conducive to the free exchange of ideas, following a political incident last year.

The proposal adopted Thursday reaffirms the university’s commitment to rights of speech and expression and calls for regular opportunities to teach about the First Amendment. It also requires NU campuses to designate spaces as public forums, limited public forums or nonpublic forums.

The Lincoln campus gained national attention in August when a graduate student lecturer confronted a student who was recruiting for a conservative group.

The regents also approved a statement decrying any legislative efforts to tell the university how it should respond to issues surrounding free speech. Regent Jim Pillen says such legislation would infringe on the regents’ independence under state law

