Nebraska Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) to host annual re-enactment of AAA Auto Tours of the early 1900’s on area roads

The AAA Glidden Tour® – the largest and longest recurring annual antique automobile tour – will travel the scenic area roads throughout Hastings, Grand Island, and surrounding communities, from Sunday, September 17 through Friday, September 22, with planned stops including historic locations, museums and schools.

The AAA Glidden Tour is named after the early automotive pioneer and promoter Charles Jasper Glidden. Awarding of the prestigious AAA Glidden Trophy will take place at the Adams County Fair Grounds on September 22, 2017.

Owners of approximately 150 antique vehicles produced before 1942 will travel to Hastings from throughout the United States to re-create a historic automobile touring event of the early 1900’s. Then throughout the weeklong event, thousands of local motorists will have a rare opportunity to view these automobiles as they travel area roads on local tours, with some drivers and passengers dressed in vintage touring outfits.

AAA originated the first reliability tour in 1904 shortly after its founding in 1902. The tours were revived in 1946 by antique car enthusiasts and remain one of a few premiere venues for viewing vintage automobiles. This year’s tour is organized by the Antique Automobile Club of America and marks the 72nd annual re-enactment of similar motor vehicle endurance runs sponsored by the AAA motor club from 1904 to 1913.

AAA – The Auto Club Group will serve as the local host AAA club by assisting the tour’s sponsors, providing roadside assistance if needed, and awarding trophies at the conclusion of the event. The original Glidden tours were held by AAA to prove the reliability of automobiles and the need for improved laws, roads and services.

Daily itineraries available by request.

Contact:

Rose White, AAA-The Auto Club Group, RWhite@AAANE.com; (office) 402-938-3806

Mariam Ali, AAA National Office, Mali@national.aaa.com; (office) 407-444-8014