class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241309 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska rehab facility closes due to nurse shortage | KRVN Radio

Nebraska rehab facility closes due to nurse shortage

BY Associated Press | June 9, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska rehab facility closes due to nurse shortage

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ The Catholic Health Initiatives organization says it has closed a health care unit offering rehabilitation services in a south-central Nebraska city due to a nursing shortage.

The Kearney Hub reports that CHI Health Good Samaritan has notified the state of the closure of the Transitional Care Unit in Kearney.

Good Samaritan CEO Michael Schnieders says that the unit was a separate, skilled nursing facility providing short-term care to medically complex patients, rehab patients and end-of-life care patients.

Schnieders says the cutback is due to the national nursing shortage. He says the shortage highlights the changing field of health care.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurse is fifth in the list of occupations with the largest projected job openings because of growth and replacement needs.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments