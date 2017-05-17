class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236535 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Rural Radio Unveils This Year’s Summer Giveaway | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Rural Radio Unveils This Year’s Summer Giveaway

BY Scott Foster | May 17, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska Rural Radio Unveils This Year’s Summer Giveaway

It has become a summer tradition throughout Nebraska and Kansas.

Nebraska Rural Radio is giving people from all over a chance to win a brand new vehicle from KRVN, The River and KAMI. It’s an All American Summer.

Click to see the video of this year’s giveaway.

You could win a a 2016 Chevy Colorado, Z-71. This brand new pickup is fully equipped with a custom paint job, tinted windows, running boards, bedliner and tonneau cover.

Listen for more details on how you can enter to win at event and businesses all over the Nebraska Rural Radio listening area.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments