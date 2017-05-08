Nebraska sails past 1K megawatts of wind-energy capacity

LINCOLN, Neb. – With the raising of a 400-megawatt wind farm in the state, Nebraska has sailed past 1,000 megawatts _ or 1 gigawatt _ of wind-generated capacity.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Nebraska’s turbines provide over 1,300 megawatts of capacity with more on the way, looking to take advantage of the state’s largely untapped wind potential.

The American Wind Energy Association says Nebraska is the 18th state to join the group of gigawatt-level wind energy states.

The association reported last month that wind accounted for over 10 percent of electricity generated in the state for the first time last year. The figure was less than 3 percent just five years ago, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.