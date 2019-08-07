class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400304 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Sand Hills and stories about its people are focus of new book

BY Rural Radio Network | August 7, 2019
RRN/Author Bryan Jones and his dog Finlay.
RRN/Courtesy photo — Author Bryan Jones new book.

Broken Bow, Neb. — Nebraska-born author Bryan Jones is traveling the state to present his new book, “North of the Platte, South of the Niobrara.”  Jones promoted the book at the Kearney Public Library Tuesday evening  and was scheduled to be at the Broken Bow Public Library Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Rural Radio Network’s Bob Brogan caught up with him and visited with him about the book…

Bryan Jones was born in Nebraska, grew up in Central City, Neligh, Chappell and Geneva. He received his B. A. from Roosevelt University in Chicago and attended graduate school at the University of New Orleans, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Middlebury Breadloaf School of English.  Jones taught school for three decades and operated a beef stocker-feeder operation for 11 years. Jones traveled 70,000 and conducted 370 interviews to gather information for the book.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
