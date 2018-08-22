class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330668 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 22, 2018
Nebraska school board amends anti-discrimination policy
Courtesy/MGN Online

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska school board has decided to leave the words “gender” and “sexual orientation” out of anti-discrimination policies for students and staff.

The Hastings Tribune reports that the Hastings Board of Education voted Monday to add “other protected statuses” to the current policy, which includes protections “on the basis of sex, disability, race, color, religion, veteran status, national or ethnic origin, age, marital status, pregnancy or childbirth or related medical condition.”

Board members Tracy Katzberg and Laura Schneider say they voted against adding gender and sexual orientation because of their attorney’s legal advice.

Lawyer Bob Sullivan says the additional language would open up the district to lawsuits.

Schneider says those who support the gender and sexual orientation protections should petition lawmakers to make changes at the state or federal level.

