Nebraska school choice advocates applaud bill’s advancement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Private school administrators, parents and advocates say they’ll keep pushing Nebraska lawmakers to pass school choice legislation next year.

They gathered Tuesday at the Capitol to thank a legislative committee for endorsing a bill that would give tax credits to individuals and businesses that donate to private school scholarship funds. The committee’s action sets the bill up a one of the first issues lawmakers debate when they return in January.

Archdiocese of Omaha superintendent of schools Patrick Slattery says Omaha Catholic schools have seen 1,000 new students in recent years and don’t have enough financial aid. He says the tax credits will encourage donors and let all families have a choice.

Critics argue the tax credits are a back-door way of subsidizing private schools while taking money from public schools.