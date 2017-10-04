class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263773 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska school district cites threat in canceling classes

BY AP | October 4, 2017
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb.  — An eastern Nebraska school district has canceled all classes for Wednesday, citing a threat posted on social media.

Plattsmouth Community School District Superintendent Richard Hasty says that, based on information from law enforcement, the threat about a shooting Wednesday at Plattsmouth Middle School appears credible. Hasty says officers have contacted one but not all of the suspects connected to the threats.

Elsewhere, classes in a suburban Des Moines district have been scheduled to Wednesday after being closed Tuesday because of threats texted to parents and others on Monday night. Johnston Community School District officials say classes will be delayed two hours Wednesday so school buildings can be checked.

