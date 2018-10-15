Nebraska school district implements new instruction model

Norfolk, Neb. — Teachers in a northeast Nebraska district are using a new instruction model this school year that some education officials think could provide long-term tailored learning.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that the new teaching strategy in the Norfolk Public Schools district comes after two years of development. The model has seven concepts designed to complement each other, such as student-focused instruction and technology integration.

Mike Hart is the district’s director of human resources and accreditation. Hart says a task force of educators found commonalities among established teaching models and incorporated them into their best teaching practices.

Teachers are implementing the model in their classrooms by introducing one concept at a time using Google Classroom, a web application that helps educators share files.

Hart believes the model “has a lot of staying power.”