Nebraska schools struggle to memorialize deceased students

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln middle school has pulled its yearbooks to remove a memorial honoring a deceased student, citing district policy violations.

Irving Middle School Principal Jason Shanahan notified district officials about the yearbook Friday after talking with other middle school principals who had been dealing with student deaths. Shanahan says he previously approved the yearbook with the two-page memorial for 13-year-old Taylor Miller but later learned a yearbook memorial goes against district guidelines.

The decision is the latest in a recent string of student memorial prohibitions in the area. The incidents have resulted in angered parents speaking out on social media.

Taylor died in November after being hit by a car. The memorial in the yearbook had included her name, her graduation year and a Winnie the Pooh quote.