Nebraska Science Festival launches essay contest

Contest open to fourth- through 12th-grade Nebraska students; entries due April 1

At age 8, Nebraska Science Festival keynote speaker Ginger Zee knew she wanted to study meteorology. Now, we’re asking young Nebraskans to let us know what science career they want to pursue and why?

Submit responses to the Nebraska Science Festival’s essay contest for a chance to meet Zee, the chief meteorologist for ABC News.

All submissions are due by April 1.

The contest – open to all fourth- through 12-grade Nebraska students – precedes this year’s Nebraska Science Festival, which is scheduled for April 19-28. The sixth annual festival again will feature an array of science- and technology-related activities in communities across the state.

But, for those who love science, why wait until April? Now is the time to develop your contest entry.

Write a 150- to 1,000-word essay highlighting the science career you want to pursue, and win a chance to meet Zee, who appears on “Good Morning America,” hosts an ABC News original digital series, “Food Forecast,” and recently released her memoir, “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I am One.”

Zee will give the festival’s keynote address on April 20 at the Joslyn Art Museum. General admission tickets will be released online at noon on April 1 on a first-come, first-served basis at Event Brite (four per person). Although the presentation is free, tickets are required for admittance when doors open April 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Contest entries must be postmarked no later than April 1, and essays must answer the question: What science career do you want to pursue and why? Complete contest details can be found at: www.nescifest.com/participate/essay.

Presented by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Science Festival is a collaboration of organizations and individuals interested in the advancement of science literacy. In addition to UNMC, other sponsors, to date, are, are Metro Credit Union, the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures, and media sponsors KETV and the Omaha World-Herald.

In addition to NeSciFest.com, you will find SciFest updates and information on Twitter (@NESciFest) and Facebook (NE SciFest).

