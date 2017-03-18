Nebraska Science Festival offers essay contest to students

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Students interested in science can win the chance to meet one of the hosts of the Mythbusters television show by writing about their favorite woman in science.

The Nebraska Science Festival is sponsoring the essay contest for all students in fourth through twelfth grades in the state.

The winners will have a chance to meet Kari Byron who is known for her role on the Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters show. Byron is speaking at the Joslyn Ary Museum on April 21 at the science festival, which runs from April 20 to April 29.

Essays of 150 to 1,000 words must be submitted by April 4. Details about how to enter the contest and the events are available online at www.nescifest.com .