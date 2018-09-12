Nebraska search-rescue team responding to hurricane threat

Lincoln, Neb. — A Nebraska search-and-rescue team is joining the emergency forces responding to Hurricane Florence as it heads toward the Eastern Seaboard.

More than three dozen members of Nebraska Task Force 1 left Tuesday morning for Raleigh, North Carolina. The deployed members include two K-9 search units.

The task force is composed of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and other departments, as well as civilian members: doctors, structural engineers and rigging specialists.

Members helped out last September when Hurricane Irma struck Florida and Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.