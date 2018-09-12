class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334590 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Nebraska search-rescue team responding to hurricane threat

BY Associated Press | September 12, 2018
Lincoln, Neb. — A Nebraska search-and-rescue team is joining the emergency forces responding to Hurricane Florence as it heads toward the Eastern Seaboard.

More than three dozen members of Nebraska Task Force 1 left Tuesday morning for Raleigh, North Carolina. The deployed members include two K-9 search units.

The task force is composed of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and other departments, as well as civilian members: doctors, structural engineers and rigging specialists.

Members helped out last September when Hurricane Irma struck Florida and Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

