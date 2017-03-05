class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219915 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska seeks innovation in next set of student tests | KRVN Radio

Nebraska seeks innovation in next set of student tests

BY Associated Press | March 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska seeks innovation in next set of student tests

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska officials say they’re looking for an innovative approach to student assessment from six bidders that want the job.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that state officials are poring over the six proposals for a contract to be awarded in May. The bids range from almost $3.6 million to $7.7 million for the first year.

The officials want assessments that test the state standards “at higher depth of knowledge” and include rigorous questions. They’re also seeking adaptive test items in which the computer selects questions in response to a student’s answers. A correct answer means the next question is tougher. Adaptive testing is viewed as more accurate.

The department expects most tests to be taken online.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments