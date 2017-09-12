class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259087 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population | KRVN Radio

Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population

BY Associated Press | September 12, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska sees spike in butterfly population
Courtesy/AP. Ein Distelfalter (Vanessa cardui) sitzt am Sonntag, 26. Juli 2009, auf einer Bluete in Berlin. In der Hauptstadt soll das Wetter in den naechsten Tagen wieder freundlicher werden. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns) ---A Painted Lady butterfly sits on a blossom in the sunshine in Berlin, Sunday, July 26, 2009. The weather is supposed to get sunnier in the next few days, according to meteorologists. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns)

OMAHA, Neb. – Several Nebraska cities are seeing an abundance of butterflies.

Nebraska Extension, a branch of the University of Nebraska, received reports last week of at least 100 painted lady butterflies in some Omaha flower gardens. The gardens usually draw only a few dozen.

Extension entomologist Jody Green says painted ladies’ migrations could be 9,000 miles spanning six generations. She says the butterflies found in cities like Omaha and Lincoln may be migrating, or getting ready to lay eggs for the next cycle.

Iowa State University entomologist Royce Bitzer attributes the butterfly boom to the ample rains earlier this year in California, where painted ladies start their migration. The rain resulted in more flowering plants for nectar, which boosted the butterfly population.

Green says the butterflies won’t damage plants or harm humans.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments