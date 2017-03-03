Nebraska senator aims to eliminate daylight saving time

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A state senator says Nebraska should eliminate daylight saving time to help families and farmers and prevent health problems.

Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft told a legislative committee on Friday that daylight saving time has been linked to increased risk of strokes, heart attacks and sleep-related accidents.

A teenage boy with epilepsy says he has more seizures the week after daylight saving time takes effect in spring. Parents and farmers say young children and animals have trouble adjusting to the change.

Opponents contend daylight saving time brings economic benefits. David Honnens of the Nebraska Golf Alliance says eliminating daylight saving time could cost Nebraska golf courses hundreds of thousands of dollars a year because many courses rely on golfers who play between 4 p.m. and sundown.