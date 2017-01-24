class="single single-post postid-210753 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Nebraska senator could face expulsion for offensive retweet

BY Associated Press | January 24, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska Legislature — Senator Bill Kintner

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator could face expulsion from the Legislature for retweeting a talk show host’s joke implying that three Women’s March demonstrators are too unattractive to sexually assault.  Sen. Bill Kintner’s fellow lawmakers railed Tuesday against his posting, the latest in a long history of inflammatory statements.   Kintner retweeted Los Angeles talk show host Larry Elder, who mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”   Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says senators are drafting a resolution to expel Kintner.   Kintner admitted last year to having cybersex on a state computer with a woman who later tried to blackmail him, but refused to resign. His opponents didn’t have enough votes to expel him.

