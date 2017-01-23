class="single single-post postid-210323 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Tyler Cavalli | January 23, 2017
Nebraska senator faces criticism for women’s march retweet

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nebraska state senator who had cybersex with a woman on a state computer is facing criticism again for a retweet suggesting that demonstrators at a women’s march weren’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

Republican state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion on Sunday retweeted a comment by conservative personality Larry Elder that mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

Kintner’s retweet drew immediate criticism online and from the Nebraska Democratic Party. The blunt-spoken lawmaker paid a $1,000 fine last year after he admitted to engaging in mutual masturbation on Skype with a woman who tried to blackmail him.

Kintner declined to comment Monday but suggested he would issue a statement later.

