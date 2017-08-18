Nebraska senator files complaint against doctor being sued

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254531 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 18, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ State Sen. Ernie Chambers has filed a formal complaint against a Lincoln doctor accused of performing medically unnecessary pelvic exams on female Nebraska State patrol recruits.

Chambers argues in the complaint that the allegations against Dr. Stephen Haudrich could undermine public trust in the medical profession. The complaint dated Thursday was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses doctors.

A recent federal lawsuit alleges that women recruits for years have been required to undress from the waist down for vaginal and rectal examinations, but men generally have not.

A phone message left at Haudrich’s office wasn’t immediately returned. In the lawsuit, Haudrich contends that the patrol instructed him to perform the exams.

