Nebraska senator pulls pipeline bill inspired by Keystone XL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that would have imposed new regulations on oil pipelines, saying it was steered into a hostile committee.

Lawmakers voted 40-7 on Wednesday to pull the bill from consideration at the request of its sponsor, Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha.

Krist’s bill was inspired by the Keystone XL pipeline, which faces opposition from environmental groups, Native American tribes and some landowners. Most lawmakers support the pipeline.

The Legislature’s Referencing Committee assigned the bill to the Natural Resources Committee after it was introduced. Krist says he disagrees with that decision and contends the issues raised in the bill are the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Tyson Larson, a Referencing Committee member, says the legislation was handled properly.

Krist is running for governor.