Nebraska senator says he can overturn felon voting veto | KRVN Radio

Nebraska senator says he can overturn felon voting veto

BY Associated Press | May 3, 2017
Courtesy/Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker says he has enough support to overturn Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto and pass a law allowing people convicted of felonies to vote two years earlier.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said Wednesday he was confident at least 30 senators will vote to allow felons to cast ballots immediately after finishing their sentences. He says the restriction only exists because the writers of Nebraska’s constitution wanted to keep black men from voting.
Ricketts says the bill would violate the state’s constitution and two years is a reasonable time to wait. Sen. John Murante of Gretna led the opposition to the bill on the floor and says enough senators will vote to sustain the governor’s veto.
Wayne expects a vote Friday or Monday.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
