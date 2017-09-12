Nebraska senator to introduce bill after data breach

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker says he plans to introduce legislation next year that would require credit agencies to provide free, lifetime credit monitoring when their data systems are breached.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said Tuesday he will propose the measure in response to news that up to 143 million American consumers had their personal information exposed when credit monitoring service Equifax was breached.

The information exposed includes Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases driver’s license numbers. Equifax has promised free credit monitoring for up to one year for those affected.

Morfeld says the company’s response is insufficient.