Nebraska senators struggle to fund schools and cut taxes

Lincoln, Neb. — Three months after a coalition of Nebraska lawmakers started looking for ways to pay for K-12 public schools while lowering property taxes, senators still haven’t united behind a proposal and a tight budget could threaten their plans.

Senators on the informal committee say they’re hopeful they can agree on a plan to sell to the Legislature in next year’s session, despite a possible revenue shortfall that would limit their options.

The group wants to change Nebraska’s school-funding formula, which has been sending less money to rural schools because of soaring farm and ranchland values.

Senators say they’re cautiously optimistic they’ll reach an agreement. Sen. Curt Friesen, of Henderson, says any proposal may have to be spread out over several years.