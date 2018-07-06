Nebraska sets execution date for longest-serving inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Supreme Court has set an execution date for the state’s longest-serving inmate, setting the stage for Nebraska’s first execution in 21 years.

The court issued a death warrant Thursday for Carey Dean Moore, who has spent nearly four decades on death row for the 1979 shootings deaths of two Omaha cab drivers. Justices set an Aug. 14 execution date.

Nebraska’s last execution took place in 1997, using the electric chair. The state has since adopted a lethal injection protocol but has struggled to carry out executions because of legal challenges and difficulties in obtaining the necessary drugs.

State lawmakers abolished capital punishment in 2015, overriding Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto, but voters reinstated the death penalty the following year through a petition drive partially financed by the governor.