Nebraska sets new requirements for civics lessons in schools

BY Associated Press | March 28, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska Legislature -- Sen. Julie Slama.

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska has set new requirements for teaching American civics in schools.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the measure into law on Wednesday after it won approval from state lawmakers.

The law by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, gives school districts three options to teach students. Schools would only have to choose one option.

One is to administer the naturalization test used by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services once before they complete eighth grade and again before they complete 12th grade.

Another option would require students to attend or participate in a government meeting and complete a project about what they learned.

The third option would require students to complete a project or paper and a class presentation on holidays such as Veterans Day, Constitution Day or Native American Heritage Day.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
