Nebraska shared no data with voter commission before pause

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska officials say they did not share any voter information with a federal commission before it paused its efforts amid a series of lawsuits.

A spokeswoman for Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale said Thursday that his office has not sent any data to President Donald Trump’s voting commission. Nor has it had any communication beyond the original request the commission sent to Gale’s office.

Gale has said he would comply with the commission’s request for publicly available voter information, but only if he gets assurances about how the data will be used and secured.

Trump’s commission was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but critics say it’s looking for ways to suppress the vote and that the requests are an invasion of privacy.