Nebraska sheriff plans to use seized vehicle to fight drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A county sheriff in the Nebraska Panhandle says spoils taken from out-of-state drug dealers will help his office and other area law enforcement agencies crack down further on illegal drugs.

Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jenson told the Omaha World-Herald that three vehicles seized from out-of-state drug traffickers will be used in future drug investigations.

Jenson says his office and the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office have completed forfeiture orders on three of five vehicles used in a car-hauling operation that was a front for carrying marijuana and hashish.

Two of the seized vehicles will be used by the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group drug task force. The third, a large SUV, will be used by his office in Sidney for administrative purposes.