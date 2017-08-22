Nebraska sheriff says 2 killed in Cherry County collision

VALENTINE, Neb. — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northern Nebraska highway collision.

Valentine radio station KVSH reports that the collision occurred around 7:25 a.m. Monday, about 2 miles west of Valentine on U.S. Highway 20.

Cherry County Sheriff Rusty Osburn says the driver of an eastbound vehicle and one of two people in a westbound vehicle were killed in the crash.

A second person in the westbound vehicle was taken to Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.

The crash is being investigated. The names of those involved and other details about the collision have not been released.