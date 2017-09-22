class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261379 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska soldiers travel to Sweden for military exercises | KRVN Radio

Nebraska soldiers travel to Sweden for military exercises

BY Associated Press | September 22, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska soldiers travel to Sweden for military exercises

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – About 60 Nebraska soldiers are participating in a multinational military training exercise in Sweden.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska Army National Guard members spent Thursday parachuting onto an island in the Baltic Sea, conducting surveillance and reporting their opponents’ activities.

The soldiers face a language barrier as they work side-by-side with Swedish soldiers on the island of Gotland, but that’s one of the goals. Soldiers are learning to work through such challenges together through Aurora 17, a massive military training exercise involving nearly 20,000 troopers from eight countries.

Maj. Gen. John Gronski, deputy commanding general for the Army National Guard in Europe, says the exercises help highlight challenges and find ways to overcome them. The mission is also to help Sweden learn to better defend its borders.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments