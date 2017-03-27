Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Announces 2017-18 Nebraska High School Principal of the Year

The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals is proud to recognize Brandon Mowinkel, Principal of Milford Jr/Sr High School, as the Nebraska High School Principal of the Year for 2017-18.

Mr. Brandon Mowinkel has been selected to represent Nebraska as the High School Principal of the Year. He will travel to Washington D.C. in September where he will be under consideration with his peers for National High School Principal of the Year. Brandon received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology Education Degree in 2002 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Master of Arts Degree in Secondary Administration from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2005, and an Assessment Leadership Endorsement from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008. Brandon is currently in his fifth year as the Principal for Milford Jr/Sr High School. He also served as an Assistant Principal at Milford Jr/Sr High School for four years and the ITE Teacher at Milford for six years. In short, he has been associated with Milford Public Schools for the past 15 years.

Brandon has been active in several professional organizations such as the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA); National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP); and Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP). Brandon served NSASSP Region I as the Secretary in 2010-11; the Treasurer in 2011-12; and President in 2013-14. He has also been very involved on the NSASSP State Executive Board where he served as the Assistant Principal Representative from 2011 to 2012; the Secretary from 2013 to 2016; and is the current President Elect where he is scheduled to take over the duties of President in July of this year.

Brandon is a member of Nebraska School Masters, Milford Kiwanis, Milford United Methodist Church, Seward County Bridges Coalition, StrivTV Advisory Committee, NCSA/NETA Fall Ed Tech Planning Committee, and the Milford Planning and Zoning Committee. He is also one of the co-founders of #nebedchat, a 4-H volunteer, and a Youth Softball Coach.

Mr. Mowinkel has made several significant contributions to the profession. At the top of the list is networking and building personal and professional relationships with staff, students, parents, patrons, and working collaboratively with other administrators through Region I, NSASSP, and NCSA. Throughout the years, he has had the pleasure to present to fellow administrators on the following topics: Building and Sustaining School Culture, Classroom Management, Peer Observations, Professional Use of Twitter, and Google forms for Office Use. Brandon is proud to be a public school educator and works hard to advocate for his students, staff, and community as well as Public Schools across the state of Nebraska through the Nebraska Loves Public Schools Program where he has served as a guest blogger for NElovesPS.org. The motto at Milford Jr/Sr High School is; “Everyone has a story…make yours worth telling” and Brandon works to make sure the students in his building have a story they are proud to share.

Mr. Kevin Wingard, Superintendent of Milford Public Schools, states, “There are many examples of Mr. Mowinkel’s leadership abilities. He is motivated, dependable, and always has student success in focus. His innovation, technology skills, and overall knowledge of school improvement makes him a highly effective administrator. It is truly my pleasure to recommend Mr. Mowinkel for this wonderful honor.”

Nick Restau, a math teacher at Milford Public Schools, noted, “For nine years I have had the joy of not only working with Mr. Mowinkel as my administrator, but also have had the pleasure of knowing him as a mentor and friend. During these nine years, Milford Public Schools has evolved into a district that aims to provide students with the most effective educational experiences to meet the ever-evolving demands of our society. His leadership and passion are a driving force behind these positive changes to our district’s culture.”

Sydnie Carraher, a parent, commented, “Brandon truly cares about every student that walks into the doors of Milford Junior Senior High School. His presence, visibility, and genuine concern have helped him build a rapport with the student body that is evident to parents and members of our community. Greeting students by name as they enter the building, taking the time to speak with them at lunch, advocating for students despite their circumstances, and showing school spirit are just a few of the things that make him a great principal.”