Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Announces 2017-18 Nebraska Middle School Principal of the Year

The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals is proud to recognize Steven Adkisson, Middle School Principal for Fillmore Central School District, as the Nebraska Middle School Principal of the Year for 2017-18.

Mr. Steven Adkisson has been selected to represent Nebraska as the Middle School Principal of the Year. Steve received his Bachelors Degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1987; his Masters Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2002 and is currently working on a Specialist Degree in Education Administration from UNK. Steve is in his 18th year at Fillmore Central and has served as the Middle School Principal for the past five years.

Steve has been active in several professional organizations such as the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA); the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP); and the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP). Steve currently serves as President of NSASSP and attended advocacy training in Washington D.C. this past summer. He has also been involved in the Nebraska Athletic Administrators Association (NSIAAA), the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE), and the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA).

Mr. Adkisson is very committed to improving the learning opportunities for the students in his building. As principal, he has worked with his staff to implement interventions to address low reading scores, helped set up an “Extended School Room” to help students with homework completion, as well as interventions to help students who struggle with Math. He was also able to bring in NSCA Ambassador Kyle McGowan to reinforce the positive assessment results the district has recorded and the Nebraska Attorney General to speak to the entire teaching staff at Fillmore Central on some of the current issues facing both students and staff in public education.

Tamara Scheil, community member from Fairmont, states, “As the Principal of the Middle School, Mr. Adkisson understands the value of allowing 5th grade students to come to the Fairview Manor. Intergenerational interactions between children and elders enriches the lives of both generations and provides the children the opportunity to re-examine their thoughts and views of the elderly population.”

Jennifer Stengel, a teacher at Fillmore Central Middle School, noted, “Steve is a master in connecting with people, and our students know that “Mr. A” is a guy they can rely on and have in their corner. This behavior sets the tone for our entire culture, and this compassion for our students and one another is very evident.”

Koby Head, a student at FCMS, indicated, “Mr. Adkisson, or Mr. A as we students all call him, builds great relationships with everyone he meets, and he has also developed a culture at Fillmore Central Middle School that cannot be topped. I am lucky to have Mr. A as my principal.”

Mark Norvell, superintendent as Fillmore Central Public Schools, commented, “Steve is a top-level principal and is dedicated to doing what is best for kids in our district. He has tremendous respect amongst his staff, his students, and the community. We are very fortunate to have him here at Fillmore Central.”