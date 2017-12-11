Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Announces 2018 Assistant Principal of the Year

Jill Johnson of Seward High School has been recognized by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals as the 2018 Assistant Principal of the Year. Jill received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Language Arts Education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1991. She received a Master’s Degree in Instructional Technology from Peru State College in 2000 and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Concordia University in Seward in 2017. Mrs. Johnson has been involved in education since 1991 and for the past two years has served as the Assistant Principal at Seward High School. Prior to that she was the Professional Development Consultant for ESU 6 in Milford as well as an Adjunct Professor for Doane College and Southeast Community College.

Mrs. Johnson is a current member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals, and the Nebraska Council of School Administrators. She is also a member of Nebraska Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, ASCD, Nebraska Association for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, Nebraska Educational Technology Association and the Nebraska Association of School Boards. In her community Mrs. Johnson serves on the Board of Regents for Concordia University. She is also a Teammates Program Mentor and an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. Mrs. Johnson has been a presenter at numerous state and national conferences.

Mrs. Johnson shared, “I strive to bring energy and enthusiasm to everything I do in order to highlight the best in others and ensure all feel honored and important. Surrounded by an exceptional staff and outstanding students, I feel blessed to come to work every day.”

Scott Axt, Principal of Seward High School, states, “Mrs. Johnson is honest, trustworthy, loyal and unafraid to do what is best for students. Her work ethic, creativity, enthusiasm, attention to detail, and her passion for education are incredible and inspiring. Mrs. Johnson is an outstanding educator and a kind, compassionate, giving human being. She is someone that epitomizes an award such as this.”

Melissa Pohl, Seward High School English Teacher noted, “Mrs. Johnson’s most commendable attribute is her tireless commitment to students. She works quietly at this, never seeking praise or attention for her efforts. She learns the names of all our students, and in a school of roughly 550, that is no small feat. Furthermore, she strives to make personal contact with each student. Because she honors their experiences, Seward High School is able to maintain a positive atmosphere.”

Melissa Davis-Schmit, parent of two of Mrs. Johnson’s students, commented, “When I heard the news that Jill had taken the role of Assistant Principal at Seward High School, I felt like our community won the lottery. I have watched her, in her very short time of being an Assistant Principal, do this incredible balancing act of approaching all things with a great integrity, remaining compassionate, and being fair.”

Amelia Hanson, a current 12th grade student, stated, “Mrs. Johnson is always motivating and pushing her students to accomplish achievements that they themselves may not have thought possible. Mrs. Johnson has been instrumental in creating the P.R.I.D.E. Program to help recognize students and staff who went above and beyond and showed immense pride in Seward High School. Without Mrs. Johnson’s energy and enthusiasm to create and take on a daunting program, our school’s pride would not have increased the way it has over the last two years.”