Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Announces  2018 Distinguished Service Award

The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals is proud to recognize Troy Lurz, Principal of Gibbon Public Schools, as the Distinguished Service Award winner for 2018.

Troy Lurz has been selected as the recipient of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Distinguished Service Award. Troy received his education from Chadron State College (Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Middle School Education) and a Master’s Degree from CSC in K-12 Administration. Mr. Lurz is currently in his third year as the secondary principal for Gibbon Public Schools. He previously served as the High School Principal for Ogallala Public Schools, High School Principal for Chadron Public Schools, Activities Director and 7-12 Principal for Crawford Public School, and K-12 Principal for Hay Springs Public Schools.

Troy has been active in many professional organizations such as the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA) having served on the executive board; the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP) as the state president in 2015 and previous president for Region V; the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP); and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD). Mr. Lurz also received the NSASSP Distinguished Service Award in 2015. In 2017 Troy was awarded the Nebraska FCCLA National School Administrator Award. Mr. Lurz is also very active in the community and currently serves as the president of the Gibbon Chamber of Commerce.

Collaboration with colleagues and the ability to build networks with other individuals in administration with the intention of having a unified voice is a core value of Mr. Lurz. Mr. Lurz truly believes we are in this together.

Sina Martin Lehn, a parent from Gibbon, states, “Exceptional communication practices and demonstrated leadership are hallmarks of Mr. Lurz skill set. He seeks to coordinate and find avenues for success for a wide variety of students from diverse backgrounds. He prides himself on being a hands-on principal and takes every possible opportunity to check in with students, staff and patrons.”

Laura Neubauer, former Gibbon High School Counselor, noted, “One thing that really stands out to me about Mr. Lurz is his ability to build relationships with everyone in the education process. He is respected and well-liked by all ages and is considered to be fair. Mr. Lurz is very deserving of this award. He gives his all and serves as an exemplary model in whatever he does.”

Brian Fleischman, PK-12 Principal at Overton Public Schools expressed, “Mr. Lurz has just completed his tenure on the NSASSP Board serving as NSASSP President in 2015-2016. During this time, Mr. Lurz showed great leadership for the organization. He was and still is an advocate for member involvement at the Region and State level. Mr. Lurz has encouraged multiple young principals to become more involved in NSASSP.”