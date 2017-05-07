Nebraska State Capitol peregrine falcons abandon eggs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – State officials say the peregrine falcons atop the Nebraska State Capitol have abandoned their recently-laid clutch of five eggs.

The male, named 19/K, and female, named Alley, apparently remain present at the Capitol but have not been seen in their nest box _ or more importantly, on their eggs _ since April 30, exposing them to cold and wet weather.

Officials say nest abandonment by peregrine falcons is rare, and the cause of this instance is unknown, although the pair did get a late start this year. In past years, the pair has started egg-laying in late March or early April. This year, the first egg did not arrive until April 16.

The nest abandonment ends the 2017 nesting cycle.