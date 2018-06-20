Nebraska State College board approves raises for leadership

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska State College Board of Trustees has approved raises for top leaders of the state college system.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the trustees gave approval Tuesday for 1.5 percent raises during a meeting at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.

The move means Chancellor Stan Carpenter, who oversees the three-college system and has announced plans to retire, will be paid $270,589 if he works the full fiscal year. Carpenter was paid $266,590 this past year.

Peru State President Dan Hanson will receive $200,554, up from $197,590. Wayne State President Marysz Rames will make $212,227, up from $209,090. And Chadron State President Randy Rhine will earn $195,249, up from $192,363.

The raises match the 1.5 percent increase given to professional staff and faculty. Support staff will get 1 percent raises.