Nebraska state colleges to see room, board hikes this fall

BY Associated Press | March 26, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State College Board has approved room and board increases starting in the fall.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that board trustees approved hikes Friday from 3.5 percent to 5 percent at the state’s three state colleges: Peru State, Wayne State and Chadron State.

About 30 scenarios for room and board were provided, comparing the current rates with those of the next school year. About two-thirds amounted to 5 percent increases.

Meal plans vary based on how many meals a student desires. Housing rates also differ, depending on the residence hall, whether it’s a single- or double-occupant room and other factors.

