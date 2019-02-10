Nebraska State Fair announces Specialty Concerts

New Veterans Concert added to Christian, Older Nebraskans Days

Grand Island, NE—Nebraska State Fair announced three additional shows, rounding out the 2019 State Fair concert series. Performances to include Older Nebraskans Day, a Christian artist and a new concert celebrating veterans will include:

The Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters, and the Platters…. Monday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.

Zach Williams ……….. Thursday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Trace Adkins ……………….. Monday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m.

All 2019 State Fair concerts will be held in the Heartland Events Center. Tickets for each specialty concert will sell for $10 and include gate admission ($6 value Aug 26-29 and a $12 value Sept. 2). All seats are reserved.

Tickets go on sale for this series Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m. and are available at the new State Fair Box Office, located in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park, or online at StateFair.org.

Specialty concerts are not included in the State Fair’s new bundle concert series, already on sale, which include hot country, rock and red dirt concerts.

“For the specialty series, we wanted to continue expanding our diversity,” Cox said. “The doo-wop acts are a great example of reaching across the music marketplace.”

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame legends–The Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters, and the Platters–take the stage for one show on Older Nebraskans Day August 26. With more than 94 charted records and 45 top 10 hits combined, fans will hear favorites like “Under The Boardwalk, Stand By Me, On Broadway, This Magic Moment, Save The Last Dance for Me, Yakety Yak, Charlie Brown, Only You, The Great Pretender” and many more.

Zach Williams performs August 29. The Christian artist with a recovery message is the fastest rising Christian music star in 10 years. His recent hits include “Chain Breaker” which set a record for the longest debut single on Christian Airplay and Williams earned his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album. Billboard just named him the Top Christian Male Vocalist in part due to the enormous success of his recent single, “Old Church Choir.”

On Labor Day, Nebraska State Fair welcomes the legendary country artist Trace Adkins. A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Adkins has made his industry mark with 11 million albums sold, ACM and CMA awards, multiple hit singles and fiery, memorable live performances. As of the last 10 years, Adkins may be more known for his connection to the Wounded Warrior Project. His passion for veterans shared through his famous song “Arlington” has crossed over to volunteering and partnering with the program.

“This is a very impactful performance for us,” Cox said, noting that the State Fair has not recently entertained an artist on Labor Day. “This is our day to celebrate those who’ve given so much. We look forward to some special connections between Trace and our veterans.”

Nebraska State Fair will host 14 artists in 11 days for the 2019 Nebraska State Fair, celebrating its 150th birthday. The full lineup in sequential order is below:

Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr……………………… Friday, Aug. 23, 8pm

Brett Eldredge with special guest Devin Dawson……. Saturday, Aug. 24, 8pm

Cody Jinks……………………. ………………………… ………………… Sunday, Aug. 25, 8pm

The Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters, The Platters………….. Monday, Aug. 26, 11am…………………….. ………………………… ………………………… ………………………… …

Whiskey Myers with special guest Reckless Kelly……. Monday, Aug. 26, 8pm

Theory of a Deadman………………….. ………………………… .. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8pm

Bad Wolves…………………… ………………………… …………. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 8pm

Zach Williams…………………. ………………………… ………….. Thursday, Aug. 29, 8pm

Maren Morris…………………… ………………………… ………………. Friday, Aug. 30, 8pm

Halestorm………………… ………………………… ………………….. Saturday, Aug. 31, 8pm

Little Big Town…………………….. ………………………… …………… Sunday, Sep. 1, 8pm

Trace Adkins…………………… ………………………… ………………………… .. Monday, Sep. 2, 5pm……………………… ………………………… ………………………… ………………………… ……

The 2019 Nebraska State Fair runs August 23 – September 2, Grand Island, NE. For more information visit StateFair.org.