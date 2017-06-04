Nebraska State Fair Cares Program Continues

The Nebraska State Fair is opening entries for the State Fair Cares program for 2017. The State Fair Cares program is designed to benefit bona fide non-profit organizations in Nebraska by allowing them premium access to the Nebraska State Fair visitors for solicitation of funds, item collection or program awareness.

Shaun Schleif, director of marketing and sponsorships said, “Qualifying organizations simply have to go to StateFair.org and click on the State Fair Cares icon to begin the process. Once complete, they click submit and the process is done.”

The Winner of last year’s program was the Nebraska Emergency Nurses Association (NENA) based in Omaha. The organization provides education to all ages regarding injury prevention and healthy choices.

Second place went to Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska based in Grand Island. Goodwill serves over 1,300 people in greater Nebraska across 55 counties promoting independence and access to the community, help people to work, support goals of wellness and recovery, teach responsible behavior and provide safe, affordable housing.

Like last year, two winners will be chosen from bonafide non-profits with one from communities of 50,000 population and above and another from communities 49,999 population and below. Those considered to become finalists must offer services in one of three categories from the Nebraska State Fair mission statement. Those are:

1. Agriculture

2. Education

3. Nebraska Families

Schleif said, “The Nebraska State Fair will match the dollar amount equal to the value of donations which may include money, clothing or product, up to $10,000 for the first place entry and up to $5,000 for the second place selection. If one of the chosen groups simply wants to educate fairgoers about their organization, the State Fair will contribute $2,500 for their cause.”

Deadline for entries is Friday, July 14, 2017 at 5pm. The first 25 from each population category will be accepted and after review, an independent panel of judges as well as the executive committee of the Nebraska State Fair board of directors will judge the top five finalists from each category. Complete rules are available at StateFair.org