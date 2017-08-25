Nebraska State Fair opens for 11-day summer run

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255792 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 25, 2017
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Fair 2017 logo.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair opens Friday for its 11-day run.

It’s the eighth state fair in Grand Island since the fair moved from Lincoln.

Executive director Joseph McDermott told The Grand Island Independent that what makes this year special is Nebraska celebrating its 150th year of statehood. That anniversary will be celebrated during opening weekend

Entertainers scheduled for this year’s fair include Brad Paisley, Ronnie Milsap, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

