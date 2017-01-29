Nebraska State Fair recognized for recycling, composting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln-based nonprofit dedicated to recycling and composting has recognized the Nebraska State Fair for its efforts to keep waste out of the Grand Island landfill.

The Grand Island Independent reports that WasteCap Nebraska has bestowed a GoZero zero-waste designation on the State Fair for its work recycling and composting during the 2016 event.

State Fair facilities director Jaime Parr says the fair saw nearly 1,047 tons of materials recycled or composted during the 10-day fair in August and September.

It’s the fair’s third zero-waste designation since 2014.