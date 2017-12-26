Nebraska State Historical Society announces new board members

Terms to Begin January 1, 2018

Lincoln, NE, December 26, 2017– The Nebraska State Historical Society announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2018.

Joining the Board of Trustees are Ann Bruntz, Marilyn Moore, and Connie Spellman. “All three of our newest Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise, and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them join our organization.”, said Trevor Jones, Director and CEO of the Nebraska State Historical Society. Board of Trustees serve three year terms for up to two consecutive terms.

Ann Bruntz resides in Friend, NE and was appointed by Governor Ricketts in December 2017 to represent the third congressional district. She has been active in numerous organizations, including serving on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and the Nebraska Beef Council.

Bruntz also served as the Senior Development Director – Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska for 12 years. She has also been involved with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation, serving as President, and is currently the President of the Kregel Windmill Factory Board.

Marilyn Moore lives in Lincoln, NE and was selected by the members of the Nebraska State Historical Society in October 2017 to represent the first congressional district. She has been very active in education, working as a middle school teach for Lincoln Public Schools from 1972-1982 and moving to the district office to work in Human Resources from 1982-1987. Moore retired from Lincoln Public Schools in 2012 after serving as the Associate Superintendent for Instruction for 15 years.

Most recently, Moore was the President of Bryan College of Health Sciences from 2012-2016 and since then has served as Adjunct Faculty at Bryan College of Health Science.

Connie Spellman of Omaha was elected to the Board by the members of the Nebraska State Historical Society in October 2017 and will represent the second congressional district. Spellman has spent much of her life in the Omaha area and served on the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce from 1989-2000.

In 2001, Spellman launched Omaha by Design, an urban design and environmental non-profit program, and retired in January of 2016. During her time with Omaha by Design, she assisted in the creation of Restoration Exchange, Inc, worked with the Vinton Street Project in historic South Omaha, and played a leadership role in the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency’s Heartland 2050 Trails Program.

Board of Trustee members Bryan Zimmer (District 1), John Nelson (District 2), Lance Bristol (District 3), and Kim Elder (District 3) were all re-elected to their second term of service by the members of the Nebraska State Historical Society in October 2017.

The slate of Board of Trustee members and leadership positions for 2018 are listed below.

Kim Elder, President

Cherrie Beam-Callaway, 1st Vice President

Bryan Zimmer, 2nd Vice President

Lance Bristol, Treasurer

Jeff Barnes, Omaha

Ann Bruntz, Friend

Spencer Davis, Bellevue

Katherine Endacott, Pleasant Dale

Heather Fryer, Omaha

Tom Kraus, Madrid

Marilyn Moore, Lincoln

John Nelson, Omaha

Vickie Schaepler, Kearney

Connie Spellman, Omaha

Eileen Wirth, Omaha

Bryan R. Zimmer, Plattsmouth