Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 58th Recruit Class

AUGUST 18, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The 58th Basic Recruit Class of the Nebraska State Patrol

graduated at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, August 18. The ceremony was held in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln. Remarks were provided by Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Major Russ Stanczyk, Acting Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. The Oath of Office was administered by Attorney General Peterson.

The 18 members of the class, 15 males, three females, completed 23 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. Their instruction involved more than 1,000 academic hours and dozens of exams including both written and practical. Fourteen new troopers are assigned to Traffic in the Field Services Division, while four are assigned to Carrier Enforcement Division.

Recruit James McKain received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award as well as the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. Recruit Kyle Gaudreault received the O. H. Witt Academic Achievement Award.

The R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award was presented to Recruit John Schmitz. Recruit Miguel Del Toral was awarded the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award.

The newly badged troopers will now undergo six months of on-the-job instruction with veteran troopers in the field. The members of the 58th Recruit Class are listed below, along with their hometowns and new duty assignments.