Nebraska State Patrol says Minden resident killed in crash

UPLAND, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska State Patrol says a Minden resident has died in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 10 near Upland in south-central Nebraska.

The Hastings Tribune reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon, and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to a Minden hospital. The patrol says 82-year-old Delna Wempen died at the hospital.

The Franklin Fire Department and Kearney County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash scene. The Nebraska State Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash.